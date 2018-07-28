Malema declares war on Ramaphosa, Motsepe and Gordhan

EFF leader Julius Malema used his speech to mark the party’s fifth birthday as an opportunity to declare war on a number of targets including President Cyril Ramaphosa, billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

“When we leave here, we must tell ourselves one thing, we are going to build the EFF from house to house, brick to brick. Ground forces go and establish branches; we are going to war next year. EFF is going to govern next year,” he said.

“Fellow fighters, you must go register for voting because we are going to war now. Those who are at this rally and have not registered are traitors and must leave this rally and go to register.

“Next year we are going to pull the buffalo by the tail,” he added, in a reference to Ramaphosa’s “buffalo” nickname.

Malema also lashed out at Gordan, a minister he recently called “Stalinist”, a “control freak”, and a “gangster”.

“Our people know that Ramophosa is not in charge but it is Pravin. Our people know that Ramaphosa wants to privatise Eskom, Denel and SAA. These SOEs should not be privatised but should be kept for our people to curb unemployment,” said the leader of the red berets.

Malema then turned his attention to Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law, Motsepe.

“There is another capture that is happening which is led by Patrice Motsepe. We want to say Patrice, we are watching,” said the firebrand politician.

“I warned about the Guptas in 2011”, he said, adding that no one believed him when he spoke about the controversial Indian family’s alleged capture of the state.

“The Motsepes are also doing the same thing now,” he warned.

“We love Patrice, he is our brother. But if he continues in his greed, we will fight him,” Malema continued.

