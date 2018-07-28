WATCH: Gun battle in PTA as CIT vehicle robbed

It has been reported that a group of armed men attacked a van delivering cash to an Engen filling station in Hatfield.

A gun battle ensued, with a security officer reported shot and wounded.

Criminals are reported to have escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

“The SAPS says its stats suggest there were 61% fewer successful heists last month than the month before.”

Police are currently trying to piece together what happened and will keep the public informed as new information arises.

Rekord Centurion reported on Friday that according to AllCash Technologies chief executive Graeme King there have been nearly 180 attacks on cash-in-transit vehicles and their crew in the first seven months of the year.

This comes to an average of at least one attack a day.

In a recent statement, the SA Police Service (SAPS) claimed they have drastically reduced incidences of cash-in-transit heist crime since implementing a nationwide operation at the start of June.