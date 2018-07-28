A sea of red … stadium at capacity as EFF celebrate fifth birthday

EFF supporters are reported to have packed Sisa Dukashe stadium in East London to capacity as their fifth birthday celebrations get under way. The party’s leader, Julius Malema, will be making the keynote address at the event.

The party appears to be proving that it does have significant support in a province known as an ANC stronghold.

A week of addresses in townships around East London by Malema and other EFF leaders have culminated in the big event today, where the EFF say they will be slaughtering ten cows.

As part of their fifth birthday celebrations, the party also visited Vukuhambe School for Learners With a Challenge in East London, where the they made several donations.

On Friday, ANA reported that national spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the red berets were ready to govern after the 2019 general election.

Speaking at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane where the party is celebrating its fifth anniversary on Saturday, Ndlozi said the outcome of the 2019 elections would see the EFF in government even if it was in one province or a metro municipality.

“Next year’s election are not local government elections obviously, there are no mayors that will be running around asking to be elected. But it’s a watershed election, it is as significant as 1994 elections because there will be a constitutional amendment,” he said.

The EFF has played a key role in enabling the Democratic Alliance (DA) to govern the cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay.

But it had a fallout with the DA at Nelson Mandela Bay after the DA’s opposition to expropriation of land without compensation.

The EFF has failed in several attempts to unseat NMB executive mayor Athol Trollip in what was meant to be a punishment to the DA for its anti-land expropriation stance.

Ndlozi said after 2019 elections the EFF would no longer play a passive role in the local government.

“We are not going to be in the sidelines any more, like giving people power and then take observer status and leave our municipalities to white racists to go and prioritise always prominent white monopoly; we are going to get involved in fighting within.”

The party announced its state of readiness for Saturday’s main event and said it was expecting several international guests from organisations that shared its vision of economic freedom for all.

