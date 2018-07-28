Bedfordview CIT heist criminals sentenced to 56 years

Celempilo Zuma and Temba Nhlapo were this morning sentenced to a total of 56 years imprisonment for the 2015 Bedford Centre cash-in-transit heist, Bedfordview Edenvale News reports.

The sentencing of Zuma and Nhlapo comes after several postponements in the matter. Both were sentenced to an effective 45 years imprisonment.

Zuma and Nhlapo were arrested in 2015 for their involvement in the Bedford Centre CIT heist.

They were found guilty earlier this year on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.