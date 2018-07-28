 
South Africa 28.7.2018 10:48 am

Escaped fugitive caught in Johannesburg

Amanda Mthembu
31-year-old Musa Solomon Mahlangu escaped while working in the agriculture section of the Ermelo Correctional Centre and was caught in Johannesburg. Picture: CNS.

The suspect escaped from an Ermelo correctional centre while working in the agriculture section.

An inmate who escaped from the Ermelo Correctional Services Centre was caught by a team from the Bethal Correctional Services in Johannesburg recently, Highvelder has reported.

Musa Solomon Mahlangu was traced in Johannesburg and apprehended by the team consisting of Messrs J. Botha, B. Spangenberg, L.S. Nkosi and S.W. Khoza.

As previously reported by the Highvelder in “Help police find fugitive” on 22 June, the 31-year-old Mahlangu escaped while working in the agriculture section of the centre.

Police and correctional services officials again warned the public to never attempt to institute a citizen’s arrest.

