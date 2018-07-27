Mngxitama threatens AfriForum that ‘black people will deal with you’

Leader of Black First Land First (BLF) Andile Mngxitama on Friday outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court had another warning for Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum that they shouldn’t make an appearance at former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma’s next court hearing in August.

The BLF was there to support Zuma in his corruption case.

When Mngxitama first encountered AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel outside the Randburg Magistrates’ Court this month, an angry altercation ensued between members of the BLF and AfriForum following Duduzane’s appearance on two counts of culpable homicide.

The former president’s son faces two charges of culpable homicide in connection with a 2014 car crash as well as an alternative charge of negligent driving.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reviewed its decision to charge the young Zuma after AfriForum said it would privately prosecute him if the NPA didn’t.

Kriel questioned where the BLF was getting its funding and whether the organisation was still part of the Gupta cabal. BLF members shouted at the AfriForum leader, calling him a racist who should go back to Holland.

Kriel told reporters the lobby group would not be intimidated by racists such as the BLF, and would continue supporting the family of the deceased.

Mngxitama responded that no court would stop it from defending itself against “settlers”.

“We must be clear, any white person who touches us we will send them to hell. Any white person who touches us, we will go to their homes, we will go to where they eat, we will go to where they work, we will find them, and we will deal with them.

“No f**k*ng court is going to stop us from defending ourselves against settlers. They stole our land, they make us slaves, now today they are coming to take our dignity, and you believe we will not defend ourselves? That will not happen,” Mngxitama said.

The BLF alleged the case against Duduzane Zuma was politically motivated and intended as an attack on his father.

The BLF leader called on the media to stop being biased, saying supporters of radical economic transformation (RET), such as the organisation itself, former president Zuma, former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni and former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, were being demonised by the media.

“You can’t allow the continuation of injustice in your presence – report the truth!” Mngxitama said.

On Friday, Mngxitama reiterated his warning that AfriForum should not appear at Duduzane’s next court hearing in August.

He said “black people” were angry and would deal with them.

The president’s son was allowed to travel back to Dubai last week to be with his heavily pregnant wife after giving reassurances that he would be back in August for his case.