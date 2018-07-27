Malema land occupation court case postponed to 2019

The state on Friday asked the Bloemfontein Magistrates’s Court to postpone the matter until next year pending the outcome of a case that will be heard in the High Court in Pretoria, where EFF leader Julius Malema is challenging the constitutionality of the apartheid-era Riotous Assemblies Act, which was passed in 1956.

The court granted the request, and the case will again be heard on 21 June next year, according to the SABC.

Malema’s defence argued that the case should be struck off the roll, as a ruling cannot be made until the Pretoria high court rules on whether the act that Malema is accused of contravening is constitutional.

The EFF leader is facing charges of incitement after he urged people to occupy vacant land.

He was forced to leave East London to make his court appearance. He had spent a week giving addresses in townships in the area ahead of the party’s fifth birthday celebrations on Saturday.

The party on Thursday also called for Malema’s charges to be dropped entirely.

