Judge rules in favour of Kumalos, silences Phamotse from ‘rim**ng sex tape’ comments

Basetsana Kumalo were all smiles after the Randburg Magistrates’ Court adjourned, where Basetsana faced author Jackie Phamotse over harassment and a rumoured sex tape doing the rounds.

The media couple opened a crimen injuria case against Phamotse following a social media storm that linked a young rapper to a sex tape involving Basetsana and her husband, Romeo Kumalo.

Magistrate Helen Banks ruled that Phamotse harassed Basetsana, and ordered the author to not make any comments on social media about the Kumalos or face arrest. The magistrate ordered the author to remove other posts about the couple.

The court granted the Khumalos a protection order, stating Phamotse would not speak publicly about them.

Should Phamotse fail to comply with the protection order, she could face jail time.

Phamotse appeared in court facing a charge filed by the celebrity couple.

The author was in court over a post she made alleging there was video footage linking a well-known media mogul and a celebrity boy.

In a tweet, the author wrote: “Just overheard a painful conversation, a Female TV mogul…Pleading with one of my girls to not share videos of her drunk and her husband rim**ng a celebrity boy!!!!!!!!! What the hell!!!! Kanti what kind of marriages do we have now!!! I have asked to see this video (sic).”

The tweet, with no names, caught the attention of many on social media, with some drawing their own conclusions on the matter, roping in the power couple.

This was Phamotse’s second appearance at the Randburg court. She first appeared on July 4, where the matter was postponed to today.

Phamotse has not denied the existence of a video, and claimed a young girl she knew had it and that it was not for sale, according to a report from The Star.

She also claimed associates of the couple were in contact with her in an attempt stop the video from leaking to the media.

Friends of the media couple have contacted Phamotse, accusing her of interfering in a private matter, according to the report.

Banks, however, justified the matter by saying followers of Phamotse were harassing the Kumalos and that she was liable for that.

The couple last month in a statement said the ordeal was a ploy by someone to discredit them. In a statement they called the allegations false and defamatory, stating they intended on taking legal action against the instigator.