Pikitup employees unable to collect waste because of increasing dog attacks

Some Pikitup employees are unable to collect waste in some areas because of increasing dog attacks, the City of Johannesburg said on Thursday.

Pikitup manager Peter Hlubi has since appealed to residents to keep their dogs inside their yards.

He said the workers complained during a meeting that in some areas, they were not able to efficiently deliver services due to the constant threats of being bitten by dogs.

Hlubi said workers’ torn overalls and small wounds were shown to him as evidence of the sudden increase in dog bites in some areas.

“We are appealing to residents […] to restrain their dogs by ensuring that they are kept within their yards. These areas also have a high number of stray dogs that are a nuisance and danger to employees. We are fortunate that at this stage there has not been incidents of dog-bite-related infections reported as yet.

“We urge residents to assist us to protect employees by ensuring that dogs are tied and unable to rush out and attack employees. Doing so will also assist in preventing possible infections from dog bites that might affect our service delivery due to the fact that a number of employees might be booked off sick,” he said.

He urged residents to note the bylaw that states: “No person may permit any dog to be in a public place unless it is kept on a leash and under control of a person.”

“Failure to comply with the provisions of the bylaws will result in fines or a prison term.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.