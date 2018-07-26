 
South Africa 26.7.2018 12:28 pm

Twitter reacts to DA withdrawal of De Lille no-confidence motion

Gopolang Chawane

Social media thinks the mayor is the Vladimir Putin of DA petty politics.

The DA motion of no confidence in Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has struck a nerve with social media users, who have been chanting her name as a survivor after her party withdrew the motion this morning.

The Democratic Alliance decided to withdraw the motion they had intended to bring against De Lille after a deal was reached.

The last-minute decision to withdraw the motion was due to a reported agreement reached on Wednesday night between De Lille and the DA.

Another blow to the DA was in June when the party’s removal of De Lille was declared unlawful by the Western Cape High Court.

The motion of no confidence has been an axe hanging over De Lille’s head. De Lille would have had to step down as mayor and her mayoral committee dissolved.

This is the second time De Lille has emerged unscathed. The previous round was in February, where she survived another vote of no confidence with the support of some opposition members.

Twitter’s opinion on the matter appears to be on the humorous side after De Lille laughed off a question from eNCA’s Jane Dutton asking her why she wouldn’t step down.

 

Some compared the Cape Town mayor to Russia President Vladimir Putin, claiming De Lille has walked through fire and was still standing.

 

 

