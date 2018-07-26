Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo ‘sex tape’ matter back in court

The woman who revved up social media, alleging there was a sex tape involving a well-known businessman and a young rapper, is back in court.

Jackie Phamotse is facing crimen injuria charges after media couple Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo opened a case against her.

Phamotse first appeared in court for the charges on July 4, when the matter was postponed to July 26 pending further investigation.

Social media went crazy after Phamotse’s tweet alleging there was video footage linking a well-known media mogul and a celebrity boy.

In a tweet, the author wrote: “just overheard a painful conversation, a Female TV mogul…Pleading with one of my girls to not share videos of her drunk and her husband rim**ng a celebrity boy!!!!!!!!! What the hell!!!! Kanti what kind of marriages do we have now!!! I have asked to see this video (sic).”

The tweet, with no names, caught the attention of many on social media, with some drawing their own conclusions on the matter.

Basetsana and Romeo’s names were somehow roped in.

Phamotse, according to a report in The Star, does not deny the existence of the video. She said someone owned the rights to the footage and that the person did not want to distribute it. She claimed a young girl in possession of the footage was not interested in selling the video.

She also claimed associates of the couple were in contact with her in an attempt stop the video from leaking to the media.

Friends of the media couple have also contacted Phamotse, accusing her of interfering in a private matter.

The accused says people’s reputations have nothing to do with combating “social ills”.

Phamotse has been served with a protection order by the couple.