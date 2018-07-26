Meet the ‘Vicki Momberg’ of Phalaborwa

Sandy Shipman, an employee at Foskor in Phalaborwa, Mpumalanga, who allegedly called a colleague the k-word, appeared in Court on July 18 and is expected to hear her fate in the Phalaborwa Magistrate’s Court on August 17.

The Letaba Herald reports that she is facing crimen injuria charges after allegedly calling Feroza Peters the k-word.

Shipman is currently suspended from work pending the investigation. The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) demanded her immediate suspension.

“We are disappointed by the fact that a senior employee called an employee the k-word and we hope the law deals with her so she also gets the same sentence as Vicki Momberg,” said NUM Foskor branch secretary Nkosohlanga Mxhosa.

Momberg was this year sentenced to two years in prison for racist abuse of police officers.

Shipman was granted R1 000 bail in June on condition that she did not interfere directly or indirectly with Peters.

The NUM told the Phalaborwa Herald they had accepted the postponement of the case to August, as this gave investigators more time to investigate thoroughly. On August 17 they plan to mobilise members of the region and other public members to head to court again.

“We will need to apply at the municipality for permission to march to the court, because Sandy needs to see the same fate as Vicki,” said Mxhosa.