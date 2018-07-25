WATCH: Traffic cop punched, wrestled to ground by angry member of the public

A video circulating on social media shows two members of the Gauteng traffic police getting into a violent encounter with people in a township.

The Citizen is not sure of the details around the incident, as well as when it happened. We’re also definitely not sure what any of this has to do with traffic policing.

In the clip, one member of the public is already on the ground and appears to be in the process of getting arrested by one traffic officer. Another member of the public then decides to attack the second traffic cop who’s busy on his cellphone. He runs at him so quickly that whoever is doing the filming is caught off-guard.

It soon degenerates into a fistfight, before both men start grappling on the ground. The cop appears to have upper hand throughout though, and at one point expertly ducks his attacker’s wild punch.

Take a look for yourself: