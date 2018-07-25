EFF to slaughter 10 cows in celebration of its fifth birthday

The EFF will be celebrating their fifth birthday on Saturday at Sisa Dukashe in East London.

A member has confirmed via their social media account that as part of the celebrations, the party will be slaughtering 10 cows.

This adds up to two cows for each year the EFF has been a political party, prompting one member of The Citizen’s newsroom to say: “I feel sorry for cows when the EFF turns 100.”

While some on social media expressed support for this catering decision, one Twitter user accused the move of being the “same as ANC’s food parcels to pull the crowds”.

But another user, seemingly an EFF supporter, was quick to dispute this, saying: “The EFF doesn’t need to do it they had people over flowing at Orlando stadium. Sisa Dukashe is nothing.”

Whether the EFF will easily fill the Eastern Cape stadium remains to be seen, but the party has been posting pictures online of what appear to be massive crowds at their rallies during the buildup to their birthday celebrations.

The caption on one post read: “What we mean when we say Eastern Cape is the home of the EFF.”

On Monday, The Citizen reported that while the Eastern Cape is not seen as an EFF stronghold, the province may have been chosen as the venue for this year’s birthday celebrations in a bid to show the party does indeed enjoy support there, as well as in a bid to increase their support base in what is seen as an area loyal to the ANC.

Malema has made a series of speeches in the region during the buildup to Saturday’s celebrations, which have seen the politician take the ANC to task on a wide range of issues, including service delivery failures, political killings and being ‘sleepists’ who need to be shaken into action by the EFF in parliament.

On Tuesday, he also took shots at former president Jacob Zuma, calling him “butternut head” – a favourite insult of the red berets’ leader – as well as restating his call for Zuma’s homestead to be repurposed as a training college.

