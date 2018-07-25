Alleged suspect in deadly KZN taxi ambush appears in court

TimesLive reports a man suspected to be one of the perpetrators behind the killing of 11 people inside a taxi in the early hours of Saturday morning in KwaZulu Natal (KZN) appeared in court on Wednesday.

It was reported on Tuesday that the death toll of those massacred during the attack had since risen to 12 after a critically injured victim died.

The 35-year-old suspect was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, and appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court, where the presiding officer ordered that the suspect not be named nor have pictures of him taken.

According to the report, the suspect faces charges of alleged illegal possession of 73 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

The man will remain in custody at Sydenham Police Station until his next appearance on August 1.

Passengers of a taxi coming from KZN were shot dead when unknown assailants opened fire on the minibus taxi they were travelling in near Colenso, in the KZN Midlands, on Saturday night. They were on their way back to Gauteng from a funeral of a colleague who was among the three people gunned down in Tembisa last week.

Some of the drivers killed were from the Kempton Park Taxi Association.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole subsequently activated a 72-hour action plan by members of specialised police units to investigate and apprehend those responsible for the killings.