 
menu
South Africa 25.7.2018 03:48 pm

Alleged suspect in deadly KZN taxi ambush appears in court

Citizen reporter
KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda viewing wreckage of Mini Bus following a brutal killing of 11 males - PHOTO: Supplied

KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda viewing wreckage of Mini Bus following a brutal killing of 11 males - PHOTO: Supplied

The alleged suspect has been charged for the alleged illegal possession of 73 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

TimesLive reports a man suspected to be one of the perpetrators behind the killing of 11 people inside a taxi in the early hours of Saturday morning in KwaZulu Natal (KZN) appeared in court on Wednesday.

It was reported on Tuesday that the death toll of those massacred during the attack had since risen to 12 after a critically injured victim died.

The 35-year-old suspect was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, and appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court, where the presiding officer ordered that the suspect not be named nor have pictures of him taken.

According to the report, the suspect faces charges of alleged illegal possession of 73 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

The man will remain in custody at Sydenham Police Station until his next appearance on August 1.

Passengers of a taxi coming from KZN were shot dead when unknown assailants opened fire on the minibus taxi they were travelling in near Colenso, in the KZN Midlands, on Saturday night. They were on their way back to Gauteng from a funeral of a colleague who was among the three people gunned down in Tembisa last week.

Some of the drivers killed were from the Kempton Park Taxi Association.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole subsequently activated a 72-hour action plan by members of specialised police units to investigate and apprehend those responsible for the killings.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Another taxi owner gunned down in Mpumalanga 30.7.2018
KZN taxi killing linked to Mall of Africa route dispute 25.7.2018
Too many taxis the source of violence, hitmen – KZN transport MEC 24.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.