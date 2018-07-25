 
South Africa 25.7.2018 02:18 pm

NPA rejects Thint’s representations to withdraw corruption case against it

Citizen reporter

Zuma will be in court on July 27 for charges related to the late 90s arms deal, in which French company Thint is the co-accused.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s co-accused in the corruption charges related to the arms deal, Thint, had its attempts to have the case against it withdrawn rejected by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The Mail & Guardian reports French arms company Thint had made representations to have the corruption case withdrawn, which the NPA has rejected.

The publication reported NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku confirmed that the case against the company, formerly known as Thales, would continue.

It is alleged that Thint had bribed Zuma to protect it against the probe into the controversial arms deal.

“Thint had made written representation to the NPA requesting a review of decision to pursue the charges, The request was rejected,” Mfaku told the publication.

Zuma is facing charges of fraud and corruption related to the late 90s arms deal. He is due back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on July 27.

