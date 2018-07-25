Bomb scare at Pretoria heritage site

The police have confirmed a bomb scare at Freedom Park, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

A source, who spoke to Pretoria East Rekord on condition of anonymity, said the buildings on the park were being evacuated because of the threat.

“Police are there at the moment,” spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said.

She could not give further details.

Freedom Park spokesperson Naomi Madima could not be immediately reached for comment.

