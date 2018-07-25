 
menu
South Africa 25.7.2018 02:10 pm

Bomb scare at Pretoria heritage site

Keitumetse Maako

Evacuations were reportedly under way at Freedom Park.

The police have confirmed a bomb scare at Freedom Park, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

A source, who spoke to Pretoria East Rekord on condition of anonymity, said the buildings on the park were being evacuated because of the threat.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Bomb scare forces evacuation at yet another KZN mall

“Police are there at the moment,” spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said.

She could not give further details.

Freedom Park spokesperson Naomi Madima could not be immediately reached for comment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Pretoria cemetery has become a ‘shebeen and a bathroom’ 30.7.2018
Learners commemorate centenary birthdays of struggle icons 26.7.2018
Chinese President Xi Jinping to touch down in Pretoria tonight 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.