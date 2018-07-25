Where to catch Friday’s iconic lunar eclipse in South Africa

The longest lunar eclipse in of the 21st century is taking place on Friday, July 27, and for once, South Africans will be able to view the entire event.

Many establishments and organisations have taken the opportunity to plan events to best watch and experience the eclipse.

Here are some events happening across the country on Friday:

Johannesburg

The Astronomical Society of Southern Africa (ASSA) will be hosting a viewing event at the Observatory in Johannesburg. The event starts at 6:30pm and ends at 2am. It will be taking place at 18a Gill Street, Observatory, Johannesburg. Remember to bring your own chairs and to dress warmly.

Pretoria

The Rietvlei Nature Reserve has offered photographers the opportunity to view and capture the lunar eclipse from within the reserve. Those interested can meet at the gate at 6pm. Bring cameras, camping chairs, suitable warm clothing, flasks of coffee and your own refreshments. It will cost R100 a person.

Cape Town

ASSA and the South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO) will be hosting a guided tour with telescopes to view the eclipse at the flag pole terrace. The event starts at 6pm. It will include a tour of telescopes and instruments used to view the eclipse.

The Dirtopia Trail Centre and Cafe in Stellenbosch will be hosting an explanation and viewing of the eclipse, courtesy of the Orion Observation Astronomy Group (OOG) founding member Willie Koorts. The event starts at 7.45pm and costs R100 per person, which includes a soup and bread buffet table.

The NG Kerk Onrusrivier in Hermanus will be setting up telescopes to view the eclipse. This will start at 8pm.

Magaliesburg

Telescopes will be set up at MelonRouge in Magaliesburg. The cost is R150 per person.

No special equipment is required to view the eclipse, but a telescope would definitely enhance the experience.

The full moon will rise just after sunset on Friday.

At 7.13pm South African time, the moon will start moving into the penumbral (partial) shadow of the earth. Less direct sunlight will reach the eastern (lower) side of the moon, and you may notice the moon dimming slightly from that side.

At 8.24pm, the moon will start moving into the umbral shadow of the earth. From this time, the moon will appear to change shape.

From 9.30pm to 11.13pm, the moon will be totally eclipsed.

At 12.19am, the moon will be out of the earth’s umbral shadow and the observable eclipse will be over.

The next total lunar eclipse visible from start to finish from anywhere in Africa will be in 2025.

