WATCH: Seven construction trucks go up in flames in Pinetown

A case of malicious damage to property has been opened at the Pinetown Police Station after seven trucks were set alight at a property in Kings Road, Pinetown on Tuesday night, reports the Highway Mail.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said they could hear loud bangs from the Ashley area and thought it was an explosion.

Pinetown cluster communications officer Capt Bongumusa Manqele said four men accosted the security guard who was on duty and tied him up with wire cables.

“The security first saw smoke coming out of the trucks, then there were flames all over. The guard was set free by police responding to the fire.

“When the fire department got to the scene, all the trucks were on fire but they managed to contain and stop it from spreading to the rest of the premises,” said Manqele.

The police and fire department will be investigating this matter and no arrests had yet been made at this stage.