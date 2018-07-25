All KZN beaches closed to swimmers over wage dispute

A wage dispute within the KZN Sharks Board has seen all shark nets on KZN beaches lifted – meaning there’s no swimming allowed until further notice.

City of uMhlathuze chief sport and recreation officer Shakes Hiraman confirmed the lifting of the nets on Wednesday morning.

He said that if people chose to enter the water while the red flags (beach closed) were up, they would be doing so at their own risk.

Hiraman could not speculate as to how long it would take for the wage issue to be resolved.

Lifeguards are still on duty, though, reports the Zululand Observer.

Flags and what they mean

At present the solid red flags are flying on KZN beaches.

This means “no swimming” or “beach closed to swimming”.

There are several other flags and it is important to know their meaning if you frequent beaches, as they are an essential safety tool.

The bottom line, however, is to always follow instructions of the lifeguards on duty.

The North Coast Courier reports that KwaDukuza lifeguard superviser Bongani Xulu said: “Lifeguards will still be on duty but their tasks will be primarily to make sure people are not entering the water.”

Xulu confirmed they did not know how long the strike would last.

He stressed that it was not the lifeguards’ job to fight with beachgoers, saying if people chose to enter the water it would be at their own risk.

“However, we strongly urge people to listen to the lifeguards. If you enter the water you are setting an example for others, who might then follow you in.”