State capture inquiry could be extended by a further 24 months

The commission of inquiry into state capture could be extended by a further 24 months, calculated from March 1, 2018.

Commission head Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo launched an application with the High Court in Pretoria last week requesting the extension.

The court ordered that the president and other parties, including the public protector, the EFF, the DA and public enterprises portfolio committee chairperson Vytjie Mentor, among others, justify why an order should not be made for an extension to be granted.

The extension will be confirmed on October 2.

News24 reports Zondo welcomed the decision by the court.

Zondo was quoted as saying: “It brings relief to the commission, the secretary and his staff, the commission’s legal team and investigators, since we are given more time to do this very important work of the commission.”

“If the extension is confirmed on October 2, we will be able to really focus on our work without having to be concerned that in a few months’ time the commission may have to stop its work, because the 180 days will be up which has been the case so far, particularly for many of the people appointed to assist the commission or to work for the commission.”

The inquiry will probe allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector and state organs.

It was sparked by allegations that the Gupta family had undue influence over certain state institutions. It is set to begin in August.

The Citizen reported that National Treasury allocated R230 million to the first six months of the inquiry.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.