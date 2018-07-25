Limpopo ANC is pushing for a female premier

While the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng failed to elect women in leadership positions at the party’s weekend elective conferences, some members of the Limpopo provincial executive committee (PEC), as well as branch members, are determined the province will have a female premier after the 2019 general elections.

Yesterday, disgruntled party members told The Citizen that since the advent of democracy in 1994, Limpopo has never had a female premier.

Ngoako Ramatlhodi was the province’s first premier, then Sello Moloto, Cassel Mathale and now Chupi Stanley Mathabatha.

The members, including one from the executive council and two PEC members, said it was time for a woman to lead the province.

This plea was echoed by ANC supporter Steven Sefofa, who praised KZN, Limpopo and Gauteng for hosting free and fair elections. He said the elections indicated a wave of unity was starting to swell in the ANC since the Nasrec conference in December.

He added that if united, the ANC could win back the metros it lost in the local government elections and continue to the 2019 elections with a two-thirds majority.

“But that can only be done if women are also taken seriously in the country’s politics.”

Sefofa said the call to have a female premier did not take anything away from the work done by Mathabatha.

“Mathabatha has won the fight against corruption and has accelerated service delivery, not only in urban and semi-urban areas, but also in far-flung villages where basic needs such as water, electricity, housing, primary healthcare, safety and schooling are just a dream.”

Sefofa said the province’s finances were in good health and Mathabatha’s skills could be deployed at national level.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.