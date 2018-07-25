Esidimeni families outraged by Mahlangu’s election to ANC PEC

The ANC is condoning “the most heinous acts” perpetrated under former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu’s watch, according to the Life Esidimeni families’ committee.

Mahlangu was re-elected to the Gauteng ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) last weekend.

She resigned as health MEC last year following the Life Esidimeni tragedy. More than 140 psychiatric patients died after the department in 2016 transferred 1 700 patients from the Life Esidimeni facility to NGOs that lacked resources.

Newly elected Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura defended Mahlangu’s election, but said her alleged involvement with the tragedy would be dealt with within the party.

In a statement released yesterday, the families said they were “shocked and outraged” at her re-election.

“We believe that if someone is implicated in mismanagement and negligent or intentional decision-making … they should not be eligible for election.

“In allowing Mahlangu to participate in their PEC, the ANC is effectively condoning the most heinous acts perpetrated under Mahlangu’s watch.

“The election represents another instance where Mahlangu appears to evade accountability with the assistance of the ANC,” the families said.

They also said they awaited the National Prosecuting Authority to finalise dockets.

“The memories of those who died have been dishonoured and trivialised and the Life Esidimeni family committee will not rest until she is removed and is brought to justice.”

