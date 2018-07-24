Another taxi owner shot and killed in Gauteng

Gauteng police are investigating yet another shooting of a taxi owner, just a day after a taxi owner from the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton (Armsta) Taxi Association was shot dead.

On its official Twitter page, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said a 55-year-old taxi owner was shot and killed by two suspects on Tuesday.

“The taxi owner, 55, was fatally shot when he got out of his vehicle at 11.36am in 1st Street, Bakerton, Springs, at a shoe repair shop. Two suspects driving a silver grey VW Polo with no registration plates fired shots. The SAPS is investigating murder,” police said.

On Monday, a taxi owner was shot by a number of unknown men. The suspects waited for the taxi owner to reverse out of his yard in Alexandra township, near Sandton, before firing shots.

More than 30 bullets were found at the scene.

The deaths of the two owners come after 11 taxi drivers were massacred in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

No arrests have been made, but police were given 72 hours to bring perpetrators to book.

The drivers are said to have been members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association.

On July 12, another Armsta taxi driver was shot and killed.