WATCH: Nelspruit tow truck drivers’ tiff turns ugly

Willem Swart, 30, a driver for Van Wettens Breakdown Services, was arrested on Monday afternoon and appeared in the Nelspruit District Court today on charges of assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), reports Nelspruit Post.

The incident occurred on the R40 near the Kiaat Hospital. Ryno Smith, a driver from Thompsons Towing, was later taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

Nelspruit Post obtained a video of the incident:

The matter was postponed until August 21.

Swart was released on R500 bail.

