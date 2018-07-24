Tshwane free Wi-Fi not canned, says metro

Tshwane metro has denied rumours that its free Wi-Fi project has been canned.

Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo told the Pretoria East Rekord the rumours were malicious.

READ MORE: Tshwane’s free Wi-Fi project needs a lifeline

He said “as a matter of fact, council has approved a budget of nearly R80 million and resolved to continue provision of the initiative called TshWi-Fi”.

He said the previous service provider – Project Isizwe – was no longer responsible for the project from June 30, 2018.

This was because the metro had initially paid to build the network and provide the service with charitable grant funding – a transaction flagged by the auditor-general to be irregular in 2016.

The metro has since put the operation of TshWi-Fi out to tender, and was awaiting the appointment of a service provider. However, according to Mashigo, there might be a longer delay than usual until a service provider was appointed.

“In addition to good governance, we hope that following a competitive bidding process, the City will receive better value for its TshWi-Fi investment,” said Mashigo.

Mashigo said the metro continued to maintain the service despite momentary network glitches at some TshWi-Fi hotspots, which were attended to as a matter of urgency.

“The City has budgeted almost R80 million in the current financial year and the following two financial years for the continuation of this service.”

He cautioned rumourmongers to desist from spreading falsehoods about TshWi-Fi and causing unnecessary panic among the users of the service.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android