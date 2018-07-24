 
menu
South Africa 24.7.2018 12:34 pm

Tshwane free Wi-Fi not canned, says metro

Liam Ngobeni
Photo: Pexels

Photo: Pexels

Council has approved a budget of nearly R80m and resolved to continue provision of TshWi-Fi.

Tshwane metro has denied rumours that its free Wi-Fi project has been canned.

Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo told the Pretoria East Rekord the rumours were malicious.

READ MORE: Tshwane’s free Wi-Fi project needs a lifeline

He said “as a matter of fact, council has approved a budget of nearly R80 million and resolved to continue provision of the initiative called TshWi-Fi”.

He said the previous service provider – Project Isizwe – was no longer responsible for the project from June 30, 2018.

This was because the metro had initially paid to build the network and provide the service with charitable grant funding – a transaction flagged by the auditor-general to be irregular in 2016.

The metro has since put the operation of TshWi-Fi out to tender, and was awaiting the appointment of a service provider. However, according to Mashigo, there might be a longer delay than usual until a service provider was appointed.

“In addition to good governance, we hope that following a competitive bidding process, the City will receive better value for its TshWi-Fi investment,” said Mashigo.

Mashigo said the metro continued to maintain the service despite momentary network glitches at some TshWi-Fi hotspots, which were attended to as a matter of urgency.

“The City has budgeted almost R80 million in the current financial year and the following two financial years for the continuation of this service.”

He cautioned rumourmongers to desist from spreading falsehoods about TshWi-Fi and causing unnecessary panic among the users of the service.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
EFF slams Tshwane’s ‘Voortrekker’ land hearings venue 28.7.2018
Tshwane City sinks R27m into fixing giant holes 24.7.2018
Bodybuilder stays in top Tshwane job – for now 13.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.