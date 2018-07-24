Coca-Cola truck set alight in Mpumalanga service delivery protest

A Coca-Cola delivery truck was burnt to ashes along the R538 road on Monday night, Mpumalanga News reports.

This follows a service delivery protest in Nkanini section, Masoyi, where locals complained of having no water in the area for weeks.

The truck coming from the direction of Hazyview was blocked by some of the protesters along the road about 7.30pm.

According to Masoyi police spokesperson Captain Naniki Nonyane, a case of malicious damage to property was opened. “We request the community to stop destroying property during their protests.”

In a separate incident, protesters in Cunningmore A, Bushbuckridge, were allegedly shot with rubber bullets by police yesterday, leaving two people wounded.

According to a community member, residents have not had water for three months. “It was a peaceful protest for access to water, but the municipality refuses to cooperate,” a source said.

“Is it right for us to drink dirty water from a stream where cows also drink and not complain about it? All we want is water, not to be shot for fighting for our rights,” the source added.

The local municipality could not be reached for comment.

No arrests have been made.

