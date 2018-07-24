R50k reward to find missing four-year-old in Boksburg

The Brakpan Family Violence, Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Unit is investigating the disappearance of a four-year-old girl from Windmill Park, in the Boksburg area of the East Rand.

Vania Xavier Maunze disappeared on Monday afternoon from Polasi Street next to the hardware store in Windmill Park after she was sent to the tuck shop with her five-year-old friend, Boksburg Advertiser reports.

According to Lieutenant-Colonel Nare Matsobane from the Brakpan SAPS, her friend told police that Vania was taken by two men in a motor vehicle.

Vania was reported missing and kidnapped at 3.39pm that same day by her mother, Jurdes Fransisco Tamele, who has not received any ransom demand or communication from the kidnappers.

“No suspects have been arrested and the investigation is still continuing,” Matsobane said.

A reward of R50 000 has been offered for information that will lead to the safe return of Vania.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the child can report to the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Fikile Zitha, on 082 771 6322 or 082 319 9808.

