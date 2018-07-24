Gautrain workers to go on strike over wages, R20k bonuses

Gautrain services may be brought to a standstill on Monday as the United National Transport Union (Untu) is expected to embark on a strike over wages.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the union said it would give, Bombela, the operator of the luxury train service, a 48-hour notice of their intention to go on strike on Monday.

“This comes after the majority of Untu members working for the Gautrain voted in favour of a strike at a mass meeting that was held at the Midrand Station yesterday [Monday]. The mass meeting was to obtain a mandate from Untu members after the Commission for Arbitration, Mediation and Arbitration [CCMA] issued the union with a strike certificate last week after the deadlock in the wage negotiations could not be resolved,” said union spokesperson Sonja Carstens.

She said the company was offering an 8.5% salary increase across the board, but “does not want to pay employees an incentive bonus”.

“Untu is demanding 10% [increase in] basic salary, R1 600 housing allowance, R800 transport allowance, nightshift allowance to be increased by 10% and incentive bonuses [of] R20 000 for all employees,” she said.

Carstens also apologised to commuters who would be affected by the strike.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android