South Africa 24.7.2018 10:48 am

Gautrain workers to go on strike over wages, R20k bonuses

Citizen reporter
A union representing Gautrain workers is demanding a R20k incentive bonus for all employees.

Gautrain services may be brought to a standstill on Monday as the United National Transport Union (Untu) is expected to embark on a strike over wages.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the union said it would give, Bombela, the operator of the luxury train service, a 48-hour notice of their intention to go on strike on Monday.

“This comes after the majority of Untu members working for the Gautrain voted in favour of a strike at a mass meeting that was held at the Midrand Station yesterday [Monday]. The mass meeting was to obtain a mandate from Untu members after the Commission for Arbitration, Mediation and Arbitration [CCMA] issued the union with a strike certificate last week after the deadlock in the wage negotiations could not be resolved,” said union spokesperson Sonja Carstens.

She said the company was offering an 8.5% salary increase across the board, but “does not want to pay employees an incentive bonus”.

“Untu is demanding 10% [increase in] basic salary, R1 600 housing allowance, R800 transport allowance, nightshift allowance to be increased by 10% and incentive bonuses [of] R20 000 for all employees,” she said.

Carstens also apologised to commuters who would be affected by the strike.

