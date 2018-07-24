 
menu
South Africa 24.7.2018 10:38 am

Aunt and three others remanded in custody for alleged forced abortion on niece

CNS Reporter

It is alleged that after the abortion, the body of the foetus was wrapped in a plastic bag and thrown at a railway line.

Three men, Seyikabi Wilson, 46, Jingo Wassua, 35, Njombozi Katiti, 43, and a woman, Lydia Mojemba, 34, were remanded in custody by the Secunda Magistrates’ Court on Monday for kidnapping, murder and attempted murder, Mpumalanga News reports.

According to information at police’s disposal, the victim was kidnapped by the three men and the woman, who is her aunt. The victim was taken to Ogies, where they reportedly locked her in a room and administered an illegal abortion.

READ MORE: Gauteng hospitals have no data on illegal and botched abortions – DA

It is alleged that after the abortion, the body of the foetus was wrapped in a plastic bag and thrown at a railway line.

“The victim reportedly managed to unlock the door and escape, got a lift to Secunda, where she reported the matter to the police. All four suspects were arrested. The motive for the termination remains a subject of police investigation,” said police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

The case was postponed to next Monday for a formal bail application and further investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Burglar targets disabled Middelburg care facility 24.7.2018
R50k reward to find missing four-year-old in Boksburg 24.7.2018
Four appear in Secunda court for kidnapping, forced abortion 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.