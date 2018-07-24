UPDATE: Western Cape ANC ward councillor shot and killed outside home

Residents of Knysna have reacted with shock at the murder of Ward 8 councillor Victor Molosi.

Molosi was allegedly shot outside his house on Monday night and later pronounced dead, reports the Knysna Plett Herald.

READ MORE: Murder has become the ANC’s new, twisted normal

A full-scale investigation is now underway into the death of the 50-year-old from Knysna, George Herald reports.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Molosi was on his way home from a School Governing Body meeting at about 22:00 when a gunman approached him. The suspect fired several shots at the victim. Molosi sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to hospital in a private vehicle, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Forensic experts, accompanied by members of the police’s K-9 Unit, have been on the scene since late last night.

According to Captain Malcolm Pojie, the Southern Cape police spokesperson, said no arrests have yet been made and the motive for the murder is still to be established.

Molosi was the Ward Councillor for Ward 8, Concordia and Joodse Kamp.

Executive Mayor Mark Willemse said they are devastated by the loss of a colleague who selflessly served Greater Knysna with pride and dignity.

“We are privileged to have known and worked with Victor. He was a passionate contributor in council debates, advocating strongly on behalf of his Party and the community he served. Our thoughts go out to his wife and his children. May his soul rest in peace.”

The police appeal to anyone who can assist the investigating officer with information which may lead to an arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect, to contact Warrant Officer Reginus Quine on 044 302 6652 or 082 791 7676. Alternatively, contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111. All information will be dealt with confidentially.

Tributes have been pouring in for the well-respected councillor as the community reels from the news.

Molosi was sworn in as Knysna’s Ward 8 Councillor in August 2016.

Before becoming a councillor, Molosi was the Knysna ANC’s administrator of the party’s constituency office in 2014.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android