South Africa 23.7.2018 04:43 pm

Twitter calls for Dr Malinga to be added as fourth judge on Idols SA

Yoliswa Hlatshwayo and Jabulane Khumalo
Dr Malinga arrives at the Idols SA Pretoria auditions. Picture: Twitter

Should Doctor Malinga be appointed as a permanent Idols judge? Many on Twitter seem to think so.

The “Kicking Doctor” left viewers in stitches after his appearance as a guest judge on the reality competition show at the Pretoria auditions, Mpumalanga News has reported. He brought some heat and humour into the show. Some even called for the Angilalanga Izolo hitmaker to replace former judge Gareth Cliff.

This is what tweeps had to say:

