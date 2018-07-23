Duduzane Zuma goes to pregnant wife in Dubai – report

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has gone to his pregnant wife in Dubai.

Independent Online reports that this was confirmed by the young Zuma’s lawyer Rudi Krause, who said Duduzane left for Dubai on Friday night.

Krause told the publication that Duduzane had not contravened any of his bail conditions by travelling to Dubai to be with his wife and that he would be back in South Africa for his second court appearance on August 23 on charges of culpable homicide.

The young Zuma faces two charges of culpable homicide in connection with a 2014 car crash as well as an alternative charge of negligent driving.

He appeared in court on July 12, and the case was postponed to August 23 to allow the defence time to study the contents of the docket.

It was reported that Zuma made his wife’s pregnancy known to authorities in an affidavit he sent from Dubai before arriving in South Africa to attend his brother Vusi’s funeral.

Zuma is also facing charges of corruption arising from the role he played in a failed attempt to bribe then deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas at the Gupta family’s Saxonwold home in October 2015.

It is alleged that, at the meeting, Duduzane, businessperson Fana Hlongwane and Ajay Gupta offered Jonas the job of finance minister and a bribe of R600 million.

The corruption case was postponed to January 24, 2019.

