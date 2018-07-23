KZN police activate 72-hour action plan to investigate taxi murders

Police have urged anyone who may have information on those involved in the senseless killing of 11 people near Colenso, Ladysmith, on Saturday night to come forward, the Zululand Observer reports.

The incident occurred on the R74 road between Colenso and Weenen near Ladysmith.

Preliminary reports indicate the 11, all male, were among 17 people travelling in a taxi from a funeral in the province, heading back to Johannesburg.

Unknown men opened fire on the taxi.

Four people were critically wounded, and are recuperating in hospital, while two people escaped unscathed.

In a press statement issued yesterday morning, police encouraged the public with information to contact their nearest police station or phone the SAPS Crime hot line on 08600 10111.

The statement emphasised that callers may remain anonymous and all information would be treated as confidential.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has activated a 72-hour action plan by members of specialised police units to investigate and apprehend those responsible for the killings.

“Acting KZN commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and his management team are overseeing the investigation.

“We will await for the investigation to advance before speculating on a motive,” said Sitole.

KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda visited the scene in Colenso yesterday and strongly condemned the incident.

He further distanced the incident from the ongoing taxi conflicts in Ladysmith, which have resulted in the suspension of some operations of the Sizwe and Klipriver Taxi Associations.

“We have not found any link that this incident is related to the taxi conflicts in Ladysmith or anywhere else in the province.

“These areas have been stable since government intervention, but there are indications that this incident could be related to taxi conflict in Gauteng,” said Kaunda.

