One dead, 14 injured in Malibongwe Drive pileup

One person has been killed and 14 injured in a multivehicle collision on the corner of Malibongwe and President Fouche drives, Randburg Sun reports.

A horrific scene awaited emergency personnel as they discovered a taxi lying on its roof and six other vehicles involved in the incident scattered at the intersection. Paramedics removed two people they found in the taxi and assessed them.

The paramedics arrived on the scene at 6.36am.

Of the two individuals, one was a man who had sustained numerous injuries, showing no signs of life, and was unfortunately declared dead.

The second patient was found in a serious condition, and was treated on the scene, along with the other 13 who were injured.

The patient in serious condition was transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

Authorities were on the scene to investigate the crash.

