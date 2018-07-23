One dead, two critical in KZN Chris Hani Road shooting

Two men are fighting for their lives in hospital after surviving a shooting that claimed the life of another person in Briadene, reports Northglen News.

The three men were shot by unknown suspects who left them for dead next to a railway line on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Multiple agencies ordered to solve mounting taxi murders in KZN

Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said: “We responded to Chris Hani Road near the Engen Service Station, after reports of a shooting were received by our emergency contact centre. On arrival on scene three men were found adjacent to the railway line, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”

Van Reenen added that sadly one of the victims was declared dead on scene.

“Two of the men both aged between 20 and 30 years old, were found to be in a critical condition. Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise them, while paramedics from Crisis Medical and Netcare911 worked fervently to keep them alive.

“Once stabilised, an intricate rope system was devised by Ethekwini Fire And Rescue Services, and the patients were lowered down a steep embankment to awaiting ambulances. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do to assist the third man who sustained multiple fatal gunshot wounds. He was declared deceased on the scene,” he added.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown, and will be investigated by SAPS.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android