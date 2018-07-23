Road closures around Sandton Convention Centre for Brics Summit

Residents are urged to take note of traffic diversions around the Sandton Convention Centre from July 22 to 28, Sandton Chronicle reports.

The 10th Brics Summit will be taking place at the convention centre from 25 to 28, and will see various heads of state participating in the summit.

The traffic diversions will take place as follows:

Maude Street will be blocked between 5th and West streets.

The western side of Alice Lane will be blocked between 5th and West streets.

Motorists will be able to use the eastern side of Alice Lane and Rivonia Road during that time, and officers from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department will be on duty to divert traffic.

