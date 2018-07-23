Centurion sinkhole continues to wreak havoc

A sinkhole in Pierre van Ryneveld, Centurion, which formed in June, has resulted in the closure of some streets, Centurion Rekord reports.

The sinkhole was first reported on 10 June, leading to the closure of the intersection of Dan Pienaar Street and Len Beyers Drive.

Ward councillor Johan van Buuren said he received calls from residents in the early hours of the morning saying some noise was heard but no one was sure what it was.

Moments later the windows of nearby houses started to rattle and a sinkhole about 4m deep and 6m in diameter formed at the intersection.

“It is evident from cracks around the sinkhole that the total affected area is about 50m in diameter,” said Van Buuren.

It was suspected that the sinkhole was caused by a water and sewage leak, although it is difficult to confirm at this time.

No plans have been made as yet to start repairs on the sinkhole.

“The normal procedure is to leave the sinkhole to stabilise. This will ensure that there is no more ground shifting taking place. It is only after a comprehensive geological investigation can be conducted that a repair plan can be formulated,” said Van Buuren.

Pedestrians coming from the nearby bus station and the Irene train station can still walk around the sinkhole but motorists who drive up Len Beyers Drive are forced to turn around at the cordoned-off intersection.

“We are still waiting for the municipality to do the necessary fencing but have requested that they incorporate a pedestrian walkway. We have requested that traffic signs be put up to warn residents about the affected route,” said Van Buuren.

The sinkhole currently affects only one house, where the resident has been requested to empty his pool while assessments are being conducted.

“A number of factors are taken into account when sinkhole repairs are prioritised and these will all depend on the geological assessments.

The metro will on Monday host a press conference on the status of the sinkholes in and around Centurion.

