South Africa 22.7.2018 05:17 pm

Eight alleged land invaders arrested in Mpumalanga

Stefan de Villiers
Image: Lowvelder

Calm has been restored to Plaston, Mpumalanga following a land grab attempt on Sunday.

Eight people were arrested on Sunday for alleged trespassing, arson and malicious damage to property, police spokesman Col Motsholi Bhembe confirmed to Lowvelder.

Police had to use teargas to disperse the crowd. A heavy police presence remain on the scene.

KaBokwenk residents twice set fire to a field they attempted to invade on Sunday.

The group of people, numbering about a 100, started marking out plots on the piece of land early on Sunday morning.

They queued to put their names down on a list. It is unclear who is the owner of the land in question.

No political party seemed to officially be represented at the scene.

After they initially set fire to the veld, the people dispersed, but returned in the afternoon to start another fire.

It is alleged that the fire spread to a neighbouring farmer’s macadamia orchard.

Public Order Policing and the Flying Squad were on the scene and dispersed the community.

