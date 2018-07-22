NFP condemns ANC’s failure to respond to KZN political killings

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has released a statement extending its condolences to the family, friends and comrades of the late Bongani Usher Mkhize of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL).

“Losing one of the young leader is a big loss to the future of this country, as we have serious leadership challenges facing South Africa,” said the party’s head of communications Sabelo Sigudu.

The party has also expressed its concern at the lack of action presented by the ANC to enforce measures to curb the spate of politically motivated killings in the region.

“One of the main concerns is the failure by the ANC government to respond to the legitimate concerns raised by opposition parties to tackle the constant political killings in KwaZulu Natal.

“We strongly believe that the ANC-led government must take full responsibility for these killings. There is no legitimate reason why the Premier of KwaZulu Natal and his cabinet they are still holding the report on the Moerane Commission, which was investigating the substance of these killings.

“Noting that the commission of inquiry concluded its obligation and handed the report to the premier on the 13 June … no progress has been made as to when the report will be released to the public,” Sigudu explained.

The NFP feels that it is no exaggeration to say that KwaZulu Natal violence, including killings, has become a deep rooted story in the political landscape of the region.

“This is why we blame government for failing and deliberately delaying declaring a State of Emergency. We have no confidence in authorities, as their investigations take too long and no one is being prosecuted. Evidence to that is Senzo Meyiwa’s case and a number of NFP leaders who have been killed since its formation in 2011.”

‘The call by the NFP for declaring the State of Emergency and deploying South African National Defence Force soldiers in KZN is a must; we are at war,” the statement concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android