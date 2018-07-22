EFF calls for state security minister’s head after ‘R10m mansion scandal’

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, the EFF has called for the immediate axing of State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba for using state security slush funds to “secure herself a comfortable R10 million mansion”.

They said this alleged irregular expenditure would be a test for the new presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa, who would show himself to be no different to the “morally deplorable Zuma years” if he didn’t take tough action.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pointed out that South Africa was experiencing a fiscal challenge, with citizens being more highly taxed than ever, making taking this money to “splash it on luxury mansions for their comfort” a showing of “flagrant disregard not only of procedures but of the hard-earned taxes of our people” by government.

He called on taxes to instead be focused solely on improving the lives of ordinary South Africans.

EFF CALLS ON RAMAPHOSA TO DISMISS STATE SECURITY MINISTER FOR ABUSE OF STATE RESOURCES. pic.twitter.com/kJoHf28Lye — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 22, 2018

Sunday Times had earlier reported that the minister personally negotiated the purchase of the Pretoria property earlier this year, after she allegedly rejected the house provided by government. The report says the minister cited ‘maintenance challenges’ including damp walls, leaks and faulty plugs as her reasons for turning down the government property.

“She had initially refused to take occupation but was informed these defects would be addressed while in the house. Sadly, after numerous engagements and efforts to resolve same, these challenges remain,” said State Security Agency (SSA) spokesman Brian Dube.

According to the paper, Letsatsi-Duba then signed off on R10 million from the SSA’s fund to cover the cost of the Waterkloof house and any furniture she might need, which deviated from the supply chain management process.

The SSA says that while the house wasn’t specifically purchased for the minister, it was one of a number of options being considered.

Upon taking office earlier this year, Letsatsi-Duba vowed to address allegations of corruption and misconduct at the SSA, which in the past has been accused of using funds to lavish luxury cars and houses on its officials.