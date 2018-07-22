Spy fund improperly used to buy R10m mansion to house minister – report

A secret state spy slush fund was allegedly improperly used to purchase a R10 million luxury property in Waterkloof that could become the home of State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, according to a report.

The Sunday Times says the minister personally negotiated the purchase of the Pretoria property earlier this year, after she allegedly rejected the house provided by government. The report says the minister cited ‘maintenance challenges’ including damp walls, leaks and faulty plugs as her reasons for turning down the government property.

“She had initially refused to take occupation but was informed these defects would be addressed while in the house. Sadly, after numerous engagements and efforts to resolve same, these challenges remain,” said State Security Agency (SSA) spokesman Brian Dube.

According to the paper, Letsatsi-Duba then signed off on R10 million from the SSA’s fund to cover the cost of the Waterkloof house and any furniture she might need, which deviated from the supply chain management process.

The SSA says that while the house wasn’t specifically purchased for the minister, it was one of a number of options being considered.

Upon taking office earlier this year, Letsatsi-Duba vowed to address allegations of corruption and misconduct at the SSA, which in the past has been accused of using funds to lavish luxury cars and houses on its officials.