 
menu
South Africa 22.7.2018 12:50 pm

Spy fund improperly used to buy R10m mansion to house minister – report

Citizen Reporter
State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba being sworn in during the Swearing-in ceremony of the new Deputy President, Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers as Members of the National Executive on February 27, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. The new members of the National Executive include the Deputy President of the Republic, were appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, 26 February 2018. (Photo by Gallo Images / Ziyaad Douglas)

State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba being sworn in during the Swearing-in ceremony of the new Deputy President, Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers as Members of the National Executive on February 27, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. The new members of the National Executive include the Deputy President of the Republic, were appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, 26 February 2018. (Photo by Gallo Images / Ziyaad Douglas)

A report alleges the state security minister rejected her government-provided house and negotiated a luxury property purchase.

A secret state spy slush fund was allegedly improperly used to purchase a R10 million luxury property in Waterkloof that could become the home of State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, according to a report.

The Sunday Times says the minister personally negotiated the purchase of the Pretoria property earlier this year, after she allegedly rejected the house provided by government. The report says the minister cited ‘maintenance challenges’ including damp walls, leaks and faulty plugs as her reasons for turning down the government property.

“She had initially refused to take occupation but was informed these defects would be addressed while in the house. Sadly, after numerous engagements and efforts to resolve same, these challenges remain,” said State Security Agency (SSA) spokesman Brian Dube.

According to the paper, Letsatsi-Duba then signed off on R10 million from the SSA’s fund to cover the cost of the Waterkloof house and any furniture she might need, which deviated from the supply chain management process.

The SSA says that while the house wasn’t specifically purchased for the minister, it was one of a number of options being considered.

Upon taking office earlier this year, Letsatsi-Duba vowed to address allegations of corruption and misconduct at the SSA, which in the past has been accused of using funds to lavish luxury cars and houses on its officials.

Related Stories
EFF calls for state security minister’s head after ‘R10m mansion scandal’ 22.7.2018
VBS CEO claims ignorance of R1.5 billion fraud 22.7.2018
Former Zim minister Undenge jailed for four years 21.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.