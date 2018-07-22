SAPS commissioner condemns KZN taxi shooting

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Khehla Sitole has condemned the attack on a minibus taxi in KZN on Saturday evening, which left 11 dead and 4 wounded.

The attack took place on the R74 road between Colenso and Weenen, when gunmen riddled the taxi in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

“Preliminary reports indicate that that the eleven were among seventeen people that were traveling in a taxi coming from a funeral in the province heading back to Johannesburg. It is believed unknown men opened fire on the taxi fatally wounding eleven people,” SAPS said in a statement.

The victims are believed to be associated with the Ivory-Park Taxi Association in Gauteng.

“In response to these heinous crimes, General Khehla Sitole has activated a 72-hour action plan which consists of members from specialised units within the SAPS, including Crime Intelligence, The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation, Detectives and The Special Task Force, to trace and apprehend those responsible for these killings,” SAPS said.

“The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Kwa-Zulu Natal , Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and his management team are overseeing the investigation into these murders. We will await for the investigation to advance before speculating on a motive,” said General Khehla Sitole.

Police are reaching out to anyone who might have information to assist them in their investigation. Witnesses are encouraged to contact their nearest police station or phone the SAPS Crime Hot-Line on 08600 10111.

“Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence,” SAPS said.