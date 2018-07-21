Road closures for Joburg Walk the Talk

With Joburg’s biggest walking event coming up, there will be several road closures along the route, reports Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

The MTN Walk the Talk with 702 is scheduled for Sunday, and organisers will be pulling out all the stops to ensure the event runs smoothly, including implementing road closures on the day.

Over 50 000 walkers will converge at Marks Park Sports Club on Judith Road – the start and end for this year’s walk. The 15km walk will start at 7am, the 8km starts from 9am, and the 5km walk begins at 11am.

The following roads will be closed:

• Barry Hertzog Avenue

• Carlow Road

• Clovelly Road

• Emmarentia Avenue

• Empire Road

• Geers Avenue

• Greenfield Road

• Greenway

• Haven Road

• Hoylake Rd

• Jorissen Street

• Judith Road

• Kotze Street

• Loch Avenue

• Nelson Mandela Bridge

• Niger Road

• Orange Road

• Queen Elizabeth

• Rustenburg Road

• Sabie Road

• Sherborne Road

• Troon Road

• Umgeni Road

• Westcliff Drive.

Residents in the affected areas are asked to familiarise themselves with the road closures. Please note closure times are an estimation only.

The event organisers understand that without residents’ support, the walk could not be hosted so, each year, a portion of the funds raised go towards community legacy projects in the areas directly affected.

With the money raised last year, the event organisers upgraded fencing around the Botanical Garden as part of its legacy project.

All queries relating to the MTN Walk the Talk with 702 and the associated road closures either before the event or on the day can be directed to the Walk the Talk office call centre on 011 017 2700.

