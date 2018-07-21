Pretoria West substation stripped

A substation in the west of Pretoria has been vandalised and scavenged for parts, according to a local activist.

Activist Haroon Abramjee told Pretoria Moot Rekord that this happened within one week at a substation in Lady Selbourne.

READ MORE: Repairing Pretoria substation could cost R80m

“In just a week, criminals managed to strip the whole place,” he said.

DA ward councillor Frik van Wyk said he was previously made aware of that the roof tiles of the substation were being stolen earlier this month.

“I reported the incident to the Tshwane metro on 12 July,” he said.

Van Wyk said a cable was also previously stolen at the same substation.

He said he was not aware that the entire station was scavenged and would contact the metro again regarding the matter.

Utility services and infrastructure MMC Darryl Moss said the substation was decommissioned.

“We have also rerouted the cables,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android