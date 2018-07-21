Mossel Bay man shot dead outside home

A 50-year-old man from Mossel Bay has died after being shot while investigating a noise outside his De Bakke home, Mossel Bay Advertiser reports.

According to police, the victim went outside shortly after midnight on Saturday, armed with his .38 revolver.

A police spokesperson said after the fatal shot was fired, the man went inside to tell his teenage son that he had been shot.

The man died at his front door.

Police said the man’s revolver is missing, while a neighbour reported hearing a shot and then seeing a man running from the scene.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

