South Africa 21.7.2018 02:47 pm

Mossel Bay man shot dead outside home

Louise Karsten

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed outside his De Bakke, Mossel Bay home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to police, the victim went outside shortly after midnight on Saturday, armed with his .38 revolver.

According to police, the victim went outside shortly after midnight on Saturday, armed with his .38 revolver.

A police spokesperson said after the fatal shot was fired, the man went inside to tell his teenage son that he had been shot.

The man died at his front door.

Police said the man’s revolver is missing, while a neighbour reported hearing a shot and then seeing a man running from the scene.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

