WATCH: Maile raises eyebrows with mockery of Makhura’s election

A video clip circulating on Saturday of Gauteng economic development MEC and provincial executive committee member Lebogang Maile apparently mocking the unopposed candidacy of Gauteng premier and ANC chair David Makhura has raised eyebrows, primarily for the disrespectful attitude towards Makhura being displayed.

Maile appears to be addressing his delegation to the elective conference in Irene and discusses their list.

“Comrades, we said we’d leave Comrade Makhura … for now,” he said on Friday night, with a dismissive wave of the hand that resulted in much laughter.

He then discusses the other candidates they planned to support, including himself.

In reaction to some shock from those in the room laughing, he said: “We are leaving him, don’t worry. We are not scared.”

The battle for Gauteng ANC deputy chairman came down to a clash between education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau, and Maile.

Lesufi emerged victorious on Saturday afternoon, while Tau took the treasurer position. Maile lost out on one of the top five positions after Makhura had been elected unopposed in the early hours of Saturday.

It was reported earlier this year that Maile’s supporters wanted him to unseat Makhura, who was acting chairperson in place of Paul Mashatile. A concerted effort was made to pile pressure on senior leaders to make room for younger leaders such as Maile, but the party decided to persist with two terms for Makhura.

Regions such as Tshwane and Ekurhuleni wanted a younger person to take over as Makhura’s deputy to ensure “generational mix” in the ANC top leadership.