Robbers cut dog’s throat in KZN home invasion

A Kloof resident’s dog’s throat was cut with a sharp object during a home invasion in the early hours of Friday morning, Highway Mail reports.

According to Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios an armed response officer had responded to the scene of the home invasion after a neighbour alerted him to the incident in Peace Road at around 5.50am.

“Four armed robbers, one of them a woman, had entered the property and cut the throat of the resident’s bull terrier with a sharp object. The suspects derailed the driveway gate to gain entry before tying up the resident,” said Mathios.

The victim’s screams were heard by a neighbour who called Blue Security for assistance.

“When our officer arrived at the scene he went inside to investigate and heard the resident screaming for help. He saw her through a window tied up, sitting on the floor inside a bedroom.

“He noticed two doors were open and ran into the bedroom and untied her, noticing that there was blood on the floor,” explained Mathios.

The officer was informed by the resident that the suspects had stabbed the dog and asked him to check on it.

“He found the dog lying near a couch in the dining room. The dog was taken to the vet for treatment,” he said.

