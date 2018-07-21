Lesufi emerges victorious as deputy chairperson in Gauteng

The battle for Gauteng ANC deputy chairman came down to a clash between education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau, and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile.

Lesufi emerged victorious, receiving 22 more votes than Maile.

David Makhura is the provincial chair. Jacob Khawe is secretary. Nomantu Ralehoko is deputy secretary and Parks Tau is treasurer.

More people were initially nominated for the deputy position – Tshepo Zwane, provincial executive committee member Thoko Magagula, and Emfuleni mayor Jacob Khawe. The three declined nomination, leaving Maile, Tau, and Lesufi to go head to head.

Acting provincial chairman Makhura was elected unopposed in the early hours of Saturday.

Regions such as Tshwane and Ekurhuleni wanted a younger person to take over as Makhura’s deputy to ensure ”generational mix” in the ANC top leadership.

Of the five regions, Ekurhuleni has the largest delegation at the conference, and was seen as the kingmaker as to who gets elected into the provincial leadership.

A total of 1244 delegates voted for the last top four posts following David Makhura’s election unopposed as chairman on Friday night. Twelve of the delegates did not vote, said the election agency.

The new leaders received a resounding welcome from delegates as they ascended the stage. Former provincial chairman Paul Mashatile joined them as the hall erupted and sang the popular ANC song “Phakama”.

The second day of the conference will mostly be dedicated to commissions, where delegates will evaluate ANC policies and are expected to report back on their decisions on Sunday.