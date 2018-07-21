 
menu
South Africa 21.7.2018 12:49 pm

Lesufi emerges victorious as deputy chairperson in Gauteng

ANA / Citizen Reporter

David Makhura is the provincial chair. Jacob Khawe is secretary. Nomantu Ralehoko is deputy secretary and Parks Tau is treasurer.

The battle for Gauteng ANC deputy chairman came down to a clash between education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau, and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile.

Lesufi emerged victorious, receiving 22 more votes than Maile.

David Makhura is the provincial chair. Jacob Khawe  is secretary. Nomantu Ralehoko is deputy secretary and Parks Tau is treasurer.

More people were initially nominated for the deputy position – Tshepo Zwane, provincial executive committee member Thoko Magagula, and Emfuleni mayor Jacob Khawe. The three declined nomination, leaving Maile, Tau, and Lesufi to go head to head.

Newly elected ANC Gauteng leaders sing on stage. From left, treasurer Parks Tau, deputy secretary Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, secretary Jacob Khawe, deputy chairman Panyaza Lesufi, and chairman David Makhura. Image: ANA

Acting provincial chairman Makhura was elected unopposed in the early hours of Saturday.

Regions such as Tshwane and Ekurhuleni wanted a younger person to take over as Makhura’s deputy to ensure ”generational mix” in the ANC top leadership.

Of the five regions, Ekurhuleni has the largest delegation at the conference, and was seen as the kingmaker as to who gets elected into the provincial leadership.

A total of 1244 delegates voted for the last top four posts following David Makhura’s election unopposed as chairman on Friday night. Twelve of the delegates did not vote, said the election agency.

The new leaders received a resounding welcome from delegates as they ascended the stage. Former provincial chairman Paul Mashatile joined them as the hall erupted and sang the popular ANC song “Phakama”.

The second day of the conference will mostly be dedicated to commissions, where delegates will evaluate ANC policies and are expected to report back on their decisions on Sunday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN strongman Zikalala changes mind on openly supporting Zuma on corruption charges 23.7.2018
ANC are ‘sleepists’ who ‘kill each other’, says Malema 23.7.2018
EFF and ANC attack each other over Brakpan land occupation 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.