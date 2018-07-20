 
menu
South Africa 20.7.2018 03:05 pm

Suspected house robber shot dead by Krugersdorp homeowner

Bianca Pindral
Photo: Pixabay. For illustrative purposes.

Photo: Pixabay. For illustrative purposes.

The owner woke up and saw the three suspects, retrieved his firearm and shot in their direction, killing one.

A homeowner shot and killed a suspected house robber in his home after he and another two suspects entered the house while the owner was sleeping, Krugersdorp News reports.

In the early hours of Friday morning, the police were called to a house in Krugersdorp West.

READ MORE: Robbers killed after allegedly threatening to kill young couple’s baby

Upon arrival, the officers found one unknown man with a fatal gunshot wound.

Sergeant Tshepiso Mashele, spokesperson for the Krugersdorp Police, said the homeowner allegedly found the robber and another two men in his house. He said all three suspects allegedly had firearms with them and had entered through a sliding door while he was sleeping.

The owner saw the suspects as he woke, and rushed to retrieve his firearm. He fired a shot in the suspects’ direction and hit one of the suspects, who died on the scene.

The other two suspects allegedly fled the scene. The police are investigating the incident.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Mystery behind historic Krugersdorp house revealed 22.7.2018
Krugersdorp’s Mindalore Shopping Centre to be transformed into school 16.7.2018
N14 a ‘warzone’ amid protests 13.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.