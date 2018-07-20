Suspected house robber shot dead by Krugersdorp homeowner

A homeowner shot and killed a suspected house robber in his home after he and another two suspects entered the house while the owner was sleeping, Krugersdorp News reports.

In the early hours of Friday morning, the police were called to a house in Krugersdorp West.

Upon arrival, the officers found one unknown man with a fatal gunshot wound.

Sergeant Tshepiso Mashele, spokesperson for the Krugersdorp Police, said the homeowner allegedly found the robber and another two men in his house. He said all three suspects allegedly had firearms with them and had entered through a sliding door while he was sleeping.

The owner saw the suspects as he woke, and rushed to retrieve his firearm. He fired a shot in the suspects’ direction and hit one of the suspects, who died on the scene.

The other two suspects allegedly fled the scene. The police are investigating the incident.

